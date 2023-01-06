UrduPoint.com

More Than 3 Mln Citizens Provided Free Treatment Through Sehat Sahulat Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

More than 3 mln citizens provided free treatment through Sehat Sahulat Program

The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 69.80 billion on the free treatment of more than 3.165 million people through indoor treatment under Sehat Sahulat Program in private and public hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 69.80 billion on the free treatment of more than 3.165 million people through indoor treatment under Sehat Sahulat Program in private and public hospitals.

This data was shared by the Health department during a meeting, presided over by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, held to review the facilities provided to the people of Punjab under universal health insurance and the steps taken to empanel more hospitals, here on Friday.

According to the data the program is being implemented in 795 public and private hospitals including 191 public and 604 private hospitals where free indoor treatment facilities are being provided.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Program more than 722,000 people received facility of Dialysis,72,100 Coronary Angiography, 82,000 women underwent through process of normal delivery, 320,000 cesarean, 46,200 Hernia surgery,49,300 chemotherapy, 39,000 citizens received angioplasty treatment, more than 243,200 citizens received eye treatment/operation and 120,000 citizens availed heart surgery through the Sehat Sahulat Program so far.

The Health Minister informed that Cyberknife treatment facility had also been provided to cancer patients through Sehat Sahulat Card.

Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq, officers of State Life Insurance Company, COO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Shamshad Khan and other officers participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Women Cancer Billion Million Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineer ..

SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineering jobs

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine receives 2nd consignment of household gene ..

Ukraine receives 2nd consignment of household generators from UAE aid

4 minutes ago
 House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of ..

House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of Gibran Khalil Gibran&#039;s a ..

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

19 minutes ago
 Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Ed ..

Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Editor Arbitrarily Arrested in L ..

8 minutes ago
 IGP holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints o ..

IGP holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of citizens

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.