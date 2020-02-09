UrduPoint.com
More Than 30 Suspect Persons Taken In Custody During Operation In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 01:24 PM

More than 30 suspect persons taken in custody during operation in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) More than 30 suspect persons have been taken in custody by Karachi police during operation in Liaquat Abad Karachi.According to media reports, Karachi police have conducted search operation in Liaquat Abad and Sahib Dad while door to door operation also conducted.

Police took more than 30 persons during operation and shifted to police station for investigation.According to Rescue sources that one person got injured in Karim Abad Market due to firing who was identified as Ikram 27

