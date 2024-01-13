More Than 300 Candidates Running For 9 Seats
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 08:35 PM
After the withdrawal of candidates from the contest for 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad, some 304 candidates are still running for the 9 seats
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) After the withdrawal of candidates from the contest for 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad, some 304 candidates are still running for the 9 seats.
According to details contained in Form-32 after the withdrawals, 87 candidates are still in the electoral fray for the 3 NA seats and 217 for the 6 PS seats.
As many as 11 candidates are contending for NA-218, 40 for NA-219 and 36 for NA-220.
Likewise, 24 candidates will fight the election to get elected from PS-60, 22 from PS-61, 41 each from PS-62 and PS-63, 46 from PS-64 and 43 from PS-65.
The political parties have already started the election canvassing by organizing rallies and corner meetings.
The Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidates took out a rally here on Saturday in City Taluka and Qasimabad.
Historically, MQM-P wins the 2 NA seats based in City Taluka and Latifabad taluka while the third seat always goes to the PPP, based in Qasimabad taluka and Hyderabad taluka.
In the 2018 general elections, PPP won 3 seats of NA from Qasimabad, Hyderabad and Latifabad while MQM-P also won as many seats from City and Latifabad.
Recent Stories
Students should focus on entrepreneurship for prosperous career: Bakhtawari
CS reviews arrangements for polling, directs timely procurement of material in s ..
Trauma Center to provide best medical treatment to patients
Attempt to murder brother over property issue
Minister Sindhi lauds Shaikh Ayaz’s contribution for democracy
11 gamblers held during raid at two different dens
KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency aid to citizens: Murtaza Wahab
HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots
Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-104
Various uplift projects worth millions of rupees underway
Sarangi musician Ustad Bundu Khan remembered
Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid for Gaza people
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students should focus on entrepreneurship for prosperous career: Bakhtawari12 minutes ago
-
CS reviews arrangements for polling, directs timely procurement of material in snowy areas12 minutes ago
-
Trauma Center to provide best medical treatment to patients12 minutes ago
-
Attempt to murder brother over property issue13 minutes ago
-
Minister Sindhi lauds Shaikh Ayaz’s contribution for democracy13 minutes ago
-
11 gamblers held during raid at two different dens45 minutes ago
-
KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency aid to citizens: Murtaza Wahab47 minutes ago
-
HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots47 minutes ago
-
Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-10447 minutes ago
-
Various uplift projects worth millions of rupees underway47 minutes ago
-
Sarangi musician Ustad Bundu Khan remembered47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid for Gaza people1 hour ago