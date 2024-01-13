More than 300 candidates running for 9 seats

After the withdrawal of candidates from the contest for 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad, some 304 candidates are still running for the 9 seats

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) After the withdrawal of candidates from the contest for 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad, some 304 candidates are still running for the 9 seats.

According to details contained in Form-32 after the withdrawals, 87 candidates are still in the electoral fray for the 3 NA seats and 217 for the 6 PS seats.

As many as 11 candidates are contending for NA-218, 40 for NA-219 and 36 for NA-220.

Likewise, 24 candidates will fight the election to get elected from PS-60, 22 from PS-61, 41 each from PS-62 and PS-63, 46 from PS-64 and 43 from PS-65.

The political parties have already started the election canvassing by organizing rallies and corner meetings.

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidates took out a rally here on Saturday in City Taluka and Qasimabad.

Historically, MQM-P wins the 2 NA seats based in City Taluka and Latifabad taluka while the third seat always goes to the PPP, based in Qasimabad taluka and Hyderabad taluka.

In the 2018 general elections, PPP won 3 seats of NA from Qasimabad, Hyderabad and Latifabad while MQM-P also won as many seats from City and Latifabad.