More than 300 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Faisal Masjid

More than 300 faithful started observing Aitkaf on Friday before Maghrib prayer at Faisal Masjid under the supervision of Dawah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :More than 300 faithful started observing Aitkaf on Friday before Maghrib prayer at Faisal Masjid under the supervision of Dawah academy of International Islamic University (IIU).

In charge Islamic Centre, Faisal Masjid, Dr. Qari Zia ur Rehman said that after scrutiny of the applications more than 300 people were selected for Aitkaf at Faisal Masjid who will be sitting Aitkaf for the last 10 days of Ramadan.

He said that the Islamic Centre of Faisal Majsid will also hold special lectures during this period for the faithful. Dr. Zia ur Rehman added that Motakifeen will also participate in Qiyam-ul-Lail at Faisal Masjid that will be organized by Dawah Academy. Famous Qura across the country will recite Quran in Qiyam ul Lail.

Meanwhile, on the directives of IIU President, Dr Qari Zia ur Rehman along with CDA officials visited the hall of Faisal Masjid and reviewed arrangements and issues.

In charge Protocol and Public Relations, Nasir Farid was also present on the occasion.

H.E. Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President IIU has desired that no stone shall be left unturned to provide best facilities to the faithful.

Earlier, a mammoth gathering of faithful offered juma prayer amid preparations for aitkaf at Faisal Masjid.

The juma prayers wss led by Prof. Dr. Qari Zia ur Rehman Incharge, Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre, Dawah Academy of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The juma prayer at Faisal Masjid was also offered by Prof. Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Rector IIUI.

It was also attended by renowned figures of society, other officials of the International Islamic University and Muslim diplomats of Islamic countries.