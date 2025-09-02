More Than 300 Stray Dogs Neutered At Peshawar In One Month
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Livestock and Dairy Development Department in collaboration of Peshawar Development Authority and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) have netured more than 300 stray dog in provincial metropolis during the last month of August.
This information is shared during a meeting held under the charimanship of Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud.
Secretary LFC Muhammad Tahir Khan Orakzai was also present in the meeting besides other relevant officials.
During the meeting a presentation was given by Project Director, Dr. M. Riaz Khan on the status of stray dogs and activities and progress of the initiaitve titled “Control of Rabies Disease Through Neutering Techniques of Stray Canines at Divisional HQs Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Commissioner Peshawar appreciated the project progress so far and directed further robust collaboration between L&DD ext.
and local government departments (TMA/WSSP/PDA etc).
In light of the meeting minutes five teams were nominated by WSSSP and two teams were nominated by PDA for dog catching in district Peshawar.
Livestock Department also nominated area wise team covering the entire district Peshawar for technical on spot training on dog catching, preanesthetic drug administration.
It was decided that WSSP and PDA will catch dogs, transport them to Civil Veterinary Hospital Peshawar, where a team headed by Dr. Humaira will conduct neutering surgeries.
This meeting has a very positive impact on project activities and within last month 311 surgeries were only conducted in civil veterinary Peshawar.
The idea will be taken to other divisional headquarters to expedite the project activities in close collaboration with local government department.
Recent Stories
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC Daska visits flood-hit areas1 minute ago
-
ACE Lodhran arrest irrigation official in raid on bribery charges1 minute ago
-
AIOU organizes grand Na‘atia Mushaira to express love for the Holy Prophet1 minute ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling bid in books1 minute ago
-
Sindh issues updated water flow data at barrages2 minutes ago
-
DSP City holds meeting with Ulema for Rabiul Awwal processions2 minutes ago
-
More than 300 stray dogs neutered at Peshawar in one month2 minutes ago
-
SCCI raises funds for flood victims, hands over cheque to Sports directorate2 minutes ago
-
CM pledges support to Afghan quake victims2 minutes ago
-
CM Murad expands maternal support program to 22 districts, increases cash support to Rs41,0002 minutes ago
-
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder, abduction threats6 minutes ago
-
SWD, TBWC provides relief to flood victims12 minutes ago