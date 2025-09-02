Open Menu

More Than 300 Stray Dogs Neutered At Peshawar In One Month

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM

More than 300 stray dogs neutered at Peshawar in one month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Livestock and Dairy Development Department in collaboration of Peshawar Development Authority and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) have netured more than 300 stray dog in provincial metropolis during the last month of August.

This information is shared during a meeting held under the charimanship of Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud.

Secretary LFC Muhammad Tahir Khan Orakzai was also present in the meeting besides other relevant officials.

During the meeting a presentation was given by Project Director, Dr. M. Riaz Khan on the status of stray dogs and activities and progress of the initiaitve titled “Control of Rabies Disease Through Neutering Techniques of Stray Canines at Divisional HQs Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commissioner Peshawar appreciated the project progress so far and directed further robust collaboration between L&DD ext.

and local government departments (TMA/WSSP/PDA etc).

In light of the meeting minutes five teams were nominated by WSSSP and two teams were nominated by PDA for dog catching in district Peshawar.

Livestock Department also nominated area wise team covering the entire district Peshawar for technical on spot training on dog catching, preanesthetic drug administration.

It was decided that WSSP and PDA will catch dogs, transport them to Civil Veterinary Hospital Peshawar, where a team headed by Dr. Humaira will conduct neutering surgeries.

This meeting has a very positive impact on project activities and within last month 311 surgeries were only conducted in civil veterinary Peshawar.

The idea will be taken to other divisional headquarters to expedite the project activities in close collaboration with local government department.

Recent Stories

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

6 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

59 minutes ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

4 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

8 hours ago
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

17 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

17 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

17 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

17 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

17 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan