More than 300 stray dogs neutered at Peshawar in one month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Livestock and Dairy Development Department in collaboration of Peshawar Development Authority and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) have netured more than 300 stray dog in provincial metropolis during the last month of August.

This information is shared during a meeting held under the charimanship of Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud.

Secretary LFC Muhammad Tahir Khan Orakzai was also present in the meeting besides other relevant officials.

During the meeting a presentation was given by Project Director, Dr. M. Riaz Khan on the status of stray dogs and activities and progress of the initiaitve titled “Control of Rabies Disease Through Neutering Techniques of Stray Canines at Divisional HQs Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commissioner Peshawar appreciated the project progress so far and directed further robust collaboration between L&DD ext.

and local government departments (TMA/WSSP/PDA etc).

In light of the meeting minutes five teams were nominated by WSSSP and two teams were nominated by PDA for dog catching in district Peshawar.

Livestock Department also nominated area wise team covering the entire district Peshawar for technical on spot training on dog catching, preanesthetic drug administration.

It was decided that WSSP and PDA will catch dogs, transport them to Civil Veterinary Hospital Peshawar, where a team headed by Dr. Humaira will conduct neutering surgeries.

This meeting has a very positive impact on project activities and within last month 311 surgeries were only conducted in civil veterinary Peshawar.

The idea will be taken to other divisional headquarters to expedite the project activities in close collaboration with local government department.