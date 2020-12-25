UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 3000 Billboards, Banners Removed In Operation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

More than 3000 billboards, banners removed in operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday removed more than 3000 billboards/signboards/ banners and other encroachments during a grand crackdown.

All four Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and Peshawar Development Authority are participating in the operation carried out in different localities under the supervision of the district administration. The administration is using heavy machinery for removing signboards/billboards and banners.

During last two-day crackdown, more than 3000 billboards/signboards and banners were removed.

Such billboards and banners displayed on buildings have also been removed. The owners of the buildings have also been issued notices for removal of the advertising material with immediate effect.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that grand operation against signboards/billboards and encroachments would continue till complete eradication of encroachments.

Related Topics

Peshawar

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

40 minutes ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

42 minutes ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

49 minutes ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

1 hour ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

1 hour ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.