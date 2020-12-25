More than 3000 billboards, banners removed in operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday removed more than 3000 billboards/signboards/ banners and other encroachments during a grand crackdown.

All four Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and Peshawar Development Authority are participating in the operation carried out in different localities under the supervision of the district administration. The administration is using heavy machinery for removing signboards/billboards and banners.

During last two-day crackdown, more than 3000 billboards/signboards and banners were removed.

Such billboards and banners displayed on buildings have also been removed. The owners of the buildings have also been issued notices for removal of the advertising material with immediate effect.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that grand operation against signboards/billboards and encroachments would continue till complete eradication of encroachments.