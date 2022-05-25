UrduPoint.com

More Than 3000 Intending Pilgrims To Proceed To Holy Lands From Faisalabad: Director Hajj

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 10:12 PM

More than 3000 intending pilgrims to proceed to holy lands from Faisalabad: Director Hajj

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Director Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokhar on Wednesday said that more than 3000 intending pilgrims would proceed to the holy lands from Faisalabad to perform Hajj rituals this year.

Addressing a training session at Iqbal Auditorium of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), he said that all necessary arrangements were being completed rapidly to facilitate the intending pilgrims at maximum extent.

He said that due to corona pandemic, Pakistani rupee faced depreciation against Saudi Riyal due to which the Hajj expenditures had to be increased as the entire payment had to be made in Riyal in Saudi Arabia.

He said that training program and vaccination of intending pilgrims had been started while smart phone was declared prerequisite for all pilgrims so that they could get updated instructions regarding Hajj rituals.

He said that all intending pilgrims were also directed to install Hajj application in their mobile phones in addition to purchasing internet package so that they could easily get permission for performing Umrah, Tawaaf and prayers in Haram Sharif.

Hajji Camp had been activated in Cooperative College Sargodha Road and commercial banks were also directed to establish their counters in the camp to facilitate the intending pilgrims, he added.

