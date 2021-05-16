UrduPoint.com
More Than 3,000 Units Sealed Over Violation Of Corona SOPs During Eid Holidays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

More than 3,000 units sealed over violation of corona SOPs during Eid holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government while ensuring implementation of corona preventive SOPs has sealed more than three thousands units besides registering 923 cases against violators during three days Eid holidays.

According to a report submitted regarding action against the violators, about 75,132 units were checked during Eid days and action was taken against 3745.

The raiding teams also issued warning of strict action to around 14800 violators, adds the report issued here on Sunday.

An amount of Rs. 14,80000 was also recovered in lieu of fines imposed on different violators of corona SOPs.

The concerned authorities remained active during Eid Holidays to ensure implementation of preventive lock down in all the districts of the province.

The preventive Eid lockdown will end from Monday (May 17) and government has allowed businessmen to continue business till 8:00 p.m, providing an extension of two hours.

