UrduPoint.com

More Than 3,000 Vehicles Available For Grand Holy Mosque's Visitors For Free

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 07:40 PM

More than 3,000 vehicles available for Grand Holy Mosque's visitors for free

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque is providing quality services for visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque; part of the services are free vehicles for transportation.

Department of Transport Services for Field Affairs Deputy Abdullah Al-Juhani announced that the department has provided 2,000 vehicles for free for visitors to use.

The vehicles are available in different areas in the Grand Holy Mosque in the western courtyard, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The employees of the Grand Holy Mosque push the vehicles. Al-Juhani added that 1,300 electric vehicles are also available in different areas in the western courtyard and Al-Safa Mountain.

Related Topics

Vehicles Saudi Mosque

Recent Stories

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies ..

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

13 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1, ..

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1,000 women as game developers

14 minutes ago
 UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water securit ..

UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water security will be core part of COP28 a ..

30 minutes ago
 DP World’s overseas logistics investments since ..

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

2 hours ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.