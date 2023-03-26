ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque is providing quality services for visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque; part of the services are free vehicles for transportation.

Department of Transport Services for Field Affairs Deputy Abdullah Al-Juhani announced that the department has provided 2,000 vehicles for free for visitors to use.

The vehicles are available in different areas in the Grand Holy Mosque in the western courtyard, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The employees of the Grand Holy Mosque push the vehicles. Al-Juhani added that 1,300 electric vehicles are also available in different areas in the western courtyard and Al-Safa Mountain.