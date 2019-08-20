More than 30,000 illegal gas connections closed down

The Petroleum Ministry increased import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), expedited action against gas theft closing down 30,000 illegal connections and awarded five new exploration blocks during last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ):The Petroleum Ministry increased import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), expedited action against gas theft closing down 30,000 illegal connections and awarded five new exploration blocks during last year.

According to the one year performance report of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government unveiled by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here Sunday, the government increased import of LNG at a lower cost, utilizing the two LNG terminals to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to all categories of customers.

Massive campaign was launched against gas theft and more than 30,000 illegal connections shut down. Moreover, five new exploration blocks were awarded for oil and gas after gap of 5 years while 20 new blocks have been prepared for auction by end of this year.

Other measures included hosting government agreements for TAPI pipeline and start construction by early 2020 and signing IGA with Russia to build a North South trunk pipeline for gas.

In the oil sector, during last one year, the government took measures like bringing back international oil companies like Exxon and Italian, Hungarian, Polish, Kuwaiti and Chinese oil companies as investors.

Establishment of PARCO Coastal Refinery Limited (PCR) was agreed with a capacity of 250,000 BOPD at an estimated cost of US$ six billion in Balochistan.

Moreover, a 300,000-barrel refinery by ARAMCO in Gwadar has been announced and feasibility study is in process.

Under other measures, dualization of white oil pipeline to carry both petrol and diesel from Karachi to Sheikhupura is near completion. Sheikhupura to Peshawar multigrid oil pipeline awarded to FWO will complete the underground oil transportation from Karachi to Peshawar and reduce road traffic, lower cost and reduce pollution.

Furthermore, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided oil import facility on deferred payment basis valuing US$3.2 billion per year. This facility under Saudi Development Fund is expected to be extended for further two years.

In terms of petroleum products, during 2018-19, storage capacity for MS and HSD has been enhanced from 490,408 MT to 594,299 MT and 1,222,283 MT to 1,342,251 MT respectively to meet the enhanced demand of Petroleum Products.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Pakistan on February 17, 2019 regarding bilateral economic cooperation in the mineral resources sector.

Moreover, 63000 complaints were resolved on Pakistan Citizens Portal and under structural reforms, the Board of Directors of six companies has been reconstituted ensuring equal representation of provinces and gender equality under administrative control of Petroleum Division.