More than 3.2 million cows, buffalos vaccinated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 3.24 million cows and buffalos have been vaccinated against foot and mouth disease in Bahawalpur Division free of cost.

According to Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Peerzada, a drive was launched against the disease on October 17.

As many as 478 teams were constituted for door-to-door campaign under the supervision of 119 field officers.

So far, 3,249,575 cows and buffalos were vaccinated in the division since October 17. He said that government was active against the disease and for this purpose, laboratories have been upgraded and the staff was trained besides free vaccination and diagnosis facility.