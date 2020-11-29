UrduPoint.com
More Than 322 Million Saplings Planted During Last Year

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Around 322.936 million saplings has been planted last year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to the official document released here,167.000 million saplings were planted in KP region whereas in Punjab 45.230 million and in Sindh 34.430 million saplings were planted respectively.

It said that the area of Balochistan the saplings was regenerated in the year of 2019 till 2020 around 2.5 million,AJK 69.087 million and in GB 4.682 million.

The total number of plants raised in nurseries was around 341.433 millions.

The document also elaborated the number of plants raised in nurseries in each province including in KP 190 million, Punjab 60.625 million,Sindh 9.986 million, Balochistan 13.025,AJK 67.197 million and in GB 0.6 millions.

