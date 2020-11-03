UrduPoint.com
More Than 3.5 Mln Children Administered Anti-polio Drops In 1st Phase

2020-11-03

More than 3.5 mln children administered anti-polio drops in 1st phase

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :More than 3.4 million children were administered anti-polio drops in first phase of polio campaign which started from October 26 to November 2.

The drive was launched in Larkana, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions of Sindh province in the first phase, Spokesman Emergency Operation Center for Polio Sindh said.

He claimed that the teams had successfully achieved 99% coverage in 1st phase of polio drive in Sindh province.

The 2nd phase of polio drive started from November 2 to November 8, he informed, maintaining that in this phase, anti-polio drops would be administered to more than 5.5 mln children in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkahs divisions.

