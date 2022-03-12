More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express confidence

(@FahadShabbir)

More than 35 MNAs and MPAs including Provincial Ministers and Advisors called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar separately at CM's office on Friday and expressed complete confidence in his leadership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :More than 35 MNAs and MPAs including Provincial Ministers and Advisors called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar separately at CM's office on Friday and expressed complete confidence in his leadership.

They reiterated that they were united and would remain unify in future as well. They said that the Chief Minister always gave due respect to their opinion besides taking a keen interest to resolve the problems and issues of their respective constituencies.

Usman Buzdar said, "We, as a team of Prime Minister Imran Khan, have served the people of the province and will continue to do so." Those who were hatching conspiracies had been exposed and such elements had no future. "We will foil the nefarious designs of the opposition who are creating political anarchy," he said, adding that failure of the No-Confidence Motion was written on the wall and the opposition was fully aware that the government was taking lead in the number game.

He said that doing politics for personal interest was tantamount to the enmity with the country. He said that by submitting the No-Confidence Motion, the opposition had created problems for themselves as their dream of motion against the PM would prove to be a great failure.

The opposition's negative politics would meet its logical end with the No-Confidence Motion failure as the people of Pakistan loved Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Punjab was on the road to progress and no one would be allowed to create hurdles in this process.

He said that any effort to create misunderstanding in the party would not be successful. The conspiratorial elements would get nothing, Usman Buzdar said and further stated that government had no threat from the opposition and would complete its tenure.

He assured that parliamentarians' Constituencies problems would be resolved on a priority basis.

The elected representatives apprised Chief Minister Usman Buzdar about their issues on which the CM issued instructions on the spot to redress their problems.

The overall political situation, the performance of the departments and ongoing development projects in different constituencies also came under discussion during the meeting.

Those who met with CM included Provincial Ministers Sardar Asif Nakai, Hashim Dogar, Taimoor Bhatti, Advisor Faisal Hayat Jabwana, MPA Meher Aslam Bharwana, Members National and Provincial Assembly Khurram Shehzad, Col. (retd) Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Ghulam Ali Asghar, Taimoor Lali, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Sardar Mohi-ud-Din Khosa and others.

Chief Whip Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.