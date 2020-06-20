UrduPoint.com
More Than 35000 Kashmir's Living As Refugees For Last Three Decades

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:54 PM

More than 35000 Kashmir's living as refugees for last three decades

The unabated Indian state terrorism during the last thirty one years has forced over thirty five thousand Kashmiri's to live outside the territory as refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The unabated Indian state terrorism during the last thirty one years has forced over thirty five thousand Kashmiri's to live outside the territory as refugees.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Refugee Day observed,Saturday, revealed that a big number of the Kashmiri refugees lived in the refugee camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir while many of them lived in Pakistan and in the European countries.

The report pointed out that due to the Indian atrocities against the struggling Kashmiri's since 1947, over two million people had taken refuge in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and in the UKIt is to mention here that according to the United Nations 1951 Refugee Convention "a refugee is someone who fled his or her home and country owing to "a well-founded fear of persecution because of his/her race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion".

The Muslim majority of occupied Kashmir has been facing threat to its existence and religious identity due to the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir for the past over seven decades, particularly since 2014 when Narendra Modi-led fascist BJP government came into power. The RSS-backed Modi regime by furthering its Hindutva ideology is hell bent upon converting the Muslim majority in Kashmir into a minority and turn the territory into a Hindu state.

