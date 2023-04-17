During the holy month of Ramazan, the medical teams at the temporary health clinics located at the access points, the Prophet's Mosque, and other frequently visited locations in Madinah treated over 36,000 people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :During the holy month of Ramazan, the medical teams at the temporary health clinics located at the access points, the Prophet's Mosque, and other frequently visited locations in Madinah treated over 36,000 people.

Al-Haram Hospital provided medical services to 6,993 visitors, while 10,350 patients at Al-Safia Health Center, located next to the Prophet's Mosque, received medical care, SPA reported.

The Bab-e-Jabreel Health Center, situated next to the eastern courtyard of the Prophet's Mosque and designated for handling emergency and critical cases, provided services to 762 visitors of the mosque.

Additionally,15,848 beneficiaries received Primary medical care at Health Centre at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport during the recent days of the holy month.

Health Centre at the Haramain Express Train Station provided a variety of medical services to 1,040 visitors from various nationalities, while 1,199 visitors benefited from the ambulance service to hospitals and medical facilities.