More than 37000 NIC declared fake in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 37 thousand National Identity Cards (NIC) were declared fake in KP and these fake NIC seized

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) More than 37 thousand National Identity Cards (NIC) were declared fake in KP and these fake NIC seized. According to detail, most of the fake NIC were the people belong to Peshawar, Char Sadda, Bannu, Laki Marrayat, Upper Dhir, Dehra Ismail Khan, Swat and other districts.

In the country tribal areas more than 5000 NIC were seized on permanent basis. People who NICs declared fake in FATA belong to Khabir, Muhamd, South Waziristan, North Waziristan and Karm districts.