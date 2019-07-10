UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 37000 NIC Declared Fake In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:39 PM

More than 37000 NIC declared fake in KP

More than 37 thousand National Identity Cards (NIC) were declared fake in KP and these fake NIC seized

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) More than 37 thousand National Identity Cards (NIC) were declared fake in KP and these fake NIC seized. According to detail, most of the fake NIC were the people belong to Peshawar, Char Sadda, Bannu, Laki Marrayat, Upper Dhir, Dehra Ismail Khan, Swat and other districts.

In the country tribal areas more than 5000 NIC were seized on permanent basis. People who NICs declared fake in FATA belong to Khabir, Muhamd, South Waziristan, North Waziristan and Karm districts.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Swat

Recent Stories

Commissioner Lahore, DG visit land record centre

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris living abroad presenting Kashmir issue t ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister links accountability of corrupt wi ..

2 minutes ago

OGRA announces increase in gas prices

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

16 minutes ago

BOM-SIE hails decision of nine industrial centres ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.