More than 385,000 students to appear in 1152 examination centers: Chairman FBISE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Qaiser Alam on Wednesday said that more than 385,000 students of matriculation and intermediate will appear in 767 examination centers of matriculation and 385 of Intermediate level across the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the exam of matriculation and intermediate level classes will be held from July 10 to 31, while, the exam of classes 10th and 12th will be conducted prior to the exams of class nine and eleven.

Similarly, the results of class 10th and 12th will be announced earlier so that the students would get admission on the basis of these results.

He further informed that a total of 767 examination centers of matriculation and 385 centers of Intermediate level will be established across the country.

The number of matriculation and intermediate candidates who will appear in the exams was more than 385,000, he told.

He said in order to facilitate students due to coronavirus situation, the syllabus has also been reduced.

The students would be fully depending on the electives subjects, he said adding that the exams of regular students would also be held in elective subjects.

The students who wanted to reappear, will have to appear in same exams, he added.

The date sheet of these students will be issued besides the 9th and 11th class students.

The students who wanted an improvement, their exam will be conducted in August, he briefed the media.

He further told that the students will have to attend the exams through digital attendance which is introduced first time in Pakistan.

With an hour, he said, the number of present and absent students in exams will be appeared on the digital dash board of Federal Board. The parents will also be alerted through SMS regarding the attendance of their children in the exams. The digital exams will also be inspected.

Currently, the practical exams will not be taken, adding, these will be taken in the next exams.

The practical results will be announced in just one hour. The exam papers will be checked through e-marking system.

He said the FBISE would made all out efforts to announce the results within 30 days of exams.

He said that the services were being provided just in five minutes under One Window System of Federal Board. The all services of federal board were now available through online mode.

"Now the students could get federal board services at their door step by paying through online", he mentioned.