More Than 38,934 Pakistani Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Hajj This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 08:57 PM

More than 38,934 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of hajj this year

A total of 38,934 Pakistani intending pilgrims of government scheme have arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of the hajj pilgrimage, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 38,934 Pakistani intending pilgrims of government scheme have arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of the hajj pilgrimage, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

He shared the latest figures of intending pilgrims arriving in Makkah Mukarma and Madinah Munawara, stating that out of the total, 28,934 pilgrims have reached Madinah, while 10,504 individuals have already settled in Makkah Mukarma with the purpose of partaking in the esteemed hajj ceremony.

