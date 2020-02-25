More Than 4 In 5 (84%) Pakistanis Have Heard/read About The Fast-spreading Coronavirus (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 84% Pakistanis have heard/read about the coronavirus.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Have you heard/read about the fast-spreading coronavirus?” In response, 84% said yes and 16% said no.