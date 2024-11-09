More than 4 kg drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered more than 4 kilogram from their possession during operation on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, the Gujjar Khan police apprehended Farooq Ahmad and confiscated 1.2 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Saddar Barooni police held Umeer and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his custody.

Additionally, R.A Bazaar police nabbed Asif, recovering 650 grams of hashish, while Atif was apprehended with 680 grams of hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against each of the accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police team stated that the accused would be presented in court with solid evidence and will face punishment according to the law.

He emphasized that efforts to dismantle drug networks and hold offenders accountable are ongoing, reinforcing the police's commitment to combating drug-related crimes in the region.