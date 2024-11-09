Open Menu

More Than 4 Kg Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM

More than 4 kg drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered more than 4 kilogram from their possession during operation on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, the Gujjar Khan police apprehended Farooq Ahmad and confiscated 1.2 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Saddar Barooni police held Umeer and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his custody.

Additionally, R.A Bazaar police nabbed Asif, recovering 650 grams of hashish, while Atif was apprehended with 680 grams of hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against each of the accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police team stated that the accused would be presented in court with solid evidence and will face punishment according to the law.

He emphasized that efforts to dismantle drug networks and hold offenders accountable are ongoing, reinforcing the police's commitment to combating drug-related crimes in the region.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Saddar From Court

Recent Stories

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 hour ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

4 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

4 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

6 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

9 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

24 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 day ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 day ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan