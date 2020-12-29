UrduPoint.com
More Than 40 Encroachments Demolished

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:53 PM

District administration Peshawar in a grand anti-encroachment along with Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I demolished encroachments including shades and kiosks from more than 40 shops at Maqsoodabad, Charsadda Road on Tuesday

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shah Alam, Sobia Hasam Toru and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Shah Wazir and Enforcement Officer Town-II, Arbab Mir Alam Khan conducted anti-encroachment operation at Maqsoodabad locality on Charsadda Road.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident and demolished more than 40 encroachments through using heavy machinery.

On this occasion, the shopkeepers were warned against erecting encroachments outside their shops and keeping their business within their jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation will continue in all localities of the district and stern action will be taken against those re-erecting encroachments.

