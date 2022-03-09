More than 40 MPAs call on Chief Minister , repose trust

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with more than 40 assembly members in which matters pertaining to political situation and progress on development projects came under discussion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with more than 40 assembly members in which matters pertaining to political situation and progress on development projects came under discussion.

Assembly members reposed their full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The Chief Minister said that the opposition parties wanted to create political anarchy in the country. He regretted that by creating political instability, the opposition would impede development process.

"We are all soldiers of PM Imran Khan and would steadfastly foil every nefarious design of the opposition," he said, adding, the agenda of opposition to create political unrest in the country was visible to all. He denounced that the opposition parties continued to work against the national interests during the past three and a half years. It was not tantamount to patriotism to work against the interests of Pakistan, he added and stressed that PM Imran Khan had always given first and foremost priority to the national interests.

He said that the motive behind opposition parties negative politics was to protect their loot and plunder and categorically remarked that the opposition would face defeat in their designs.

The Chief Minister said the PTI was united under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan and would collectively foil all conspiracies to create fissures in the ranks of PTI.

He deplored that those indulging into politics of disunity would gain nothing in the prevailing conditions and vowed that the dreams of opposition would never be fulfilled. "Assembly members are my colleagues and I always gave them due respect and resolved the genuine work of elected representatives on priority basis", he remarked.

He highlighted that the PTI government had set a new example of public service during its three and a half years tenure and mentioned that not a single scandal of PTI had come to surface while tales of corruption used to come to light every passing day in the past.

He deplored that the negative politics of the opposition was poisonous for the country and the nation as the masses had nothing to do with the politics of unrest. The nation would never forget such elements for creating political unrest in the country, he maintained. "We will not do injustice to anyone and politics of revenge is not our practice and all the genuine grievances of the public representatives will be redressed," he assured.

The elements indulged in conspiracies had failed earlier and their designs would not succeed in future as well, he emphasized and stated that he always gave answer to criticism by doing politics of service and would continue to do so.

Provincial Ministers and Assembly Members categorically expressed their full trust in the leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar. "You are our Chief Minister and we are united under your leadership", they remarked.

Those who met with the CM included Provincial Ministers Mian Khalid Mahmood, Asad Khokhar, Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Shaukat Lalika, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Yasir Humayun, Adviser Hanif Pitafi, Members Punjab Assembly Khuram Khan Laghari, Ahmed Shah Khagga, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat, Ch. Liaqat Ali, Saleem Sarwar Jora, Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry, Iftikhar Gondal, Fateh Khaliq Bandiyal, Maj. (R) Muhammad Latasab Sati, Sardar Ahmad Ali Dreshak, Sardar Mohyuddin Khosa, Sardar Javed Khan, Syed Sabtain Raza, Nazir Chohan, Shakeel Shahid, Umer Farooq, Ali Akhtar, Saeed Ahmad, Khurram Ijaz, Umer Aftab, Talat Naqvi, Syeda Sonia Ali, Raza Shah, Mahindar Pal Singh and others. Chief Whip Punjab Assembly, MPA Syed Abbas Shah were also present on this occasion.