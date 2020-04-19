UrduPoint.com
More Than 40 Policemen Quarantined After Report Of Arrested Suspect Tested Positive

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

More than 40 policemen quarantined after report of arrested suspect tested positive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 40 policemen have been quarantined in the CIA Center here Sunday after coronavirus test report of an arrested suspect appeared positive.

In-charge CIA Munir Abbassi told the APP that 35 personnel of CIA and 10 of A-section police station had been put under quarantine.

According to him, the CIA arrested a suspected moonshine liquor seller Qadeer Abbassi from Latifabad on Friday.

He said the suspect was kept at the CIA Center for around 8 hours before he was handed over to the A-Section police.

The suspect was tested for the virus during his police custody on Saturday and the report was issued on Sunday.

After the report the district administration and the health authorities turned the CIA Center into a quarantine and asked all policemen not to leave the center.

An official of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences informed that a team of doctors and technicians was being sent to the center to collect samples of the policemen.

