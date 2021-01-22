UrduPoint.com
More Than 40 Vehicles Challaned Over Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:48 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) issued challans on 41 vehicles for over loading and using LPG here on Friday.

A team led by Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against vehicles involved in violations.

The team issued challans to 41 vehicles on charges of over loading and using LPG.

The Secretary RTA also imposed fine over Rs 100,000 on the vehicles.

The team also checked quality and prices of food items during raid at the shop situated at Daewoo bus terminal. The team imposed Rs 25,000 on the shop owner for selling commodities on high rates.

