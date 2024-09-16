More Than 4000 Policemen To Perform Security Duties On 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Karachi Police ha formulated comprehensive security plan for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, involving a total of 4,332 police officers and personnel to ensure the safety and smooth supervision of the main procession and its routes.
The Karachi Police spokesperson stated on Monday the deployment includes 706 non-gazetted officers, 87 senior officers, and 3,374 head constables, constables, and commandos from the Special Security Unit (SSU), along with personnel from the security division.
Specialist SSU snipers will be stationed along the procession routes for added security.
Additionally, 449 officers and personnel are assigned to maintain security at Nishtar Park. The security fleet comprises 160 police vehicles, including 76 police mobiles, 70 motorcycles, and APCs. The SSU's Swat teams are on standby to respond to any potential incidents.
Traffic police have also been deployed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic along the procession routes and alternative routes to minimize public inconvenience. Senior officers of the Karachi Police will oversee the processions and celebrations to ensure public safety.
