Open Menu

More Than 4000 Policemen To Perform Security Duties On 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM

More than 4000 policemen to perform security duties on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Karachi Police ha formulated comprehensive security plan for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, involving a total of 4,332 police officers and personnel to ensure the safety and smooth supervision of the main procession and its routes.

The Karachi Police spokesperson stated on Monday the deployment includes 706 non-gazetted officers, 87 senior officers, and 3,374 head constables, constables, and commandos from the Special Security Unit (SSU), along with personnel from the security division.

Specialist SSU snipers will be stationed along the procession routes for added security.

Additionally, 449 officers and personnel are assigned to maintain security at Nishtar Park. The security fleet comprises 160 police vehicles, including 76 police mobiles, 70 motorcycles, and APCs. The SSU's Swat teams are on standby to respond to any potential incidents.

Traffic police have also been deployed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic along the procession routes and alternative routes to minimize public inconvenience. Senior officers of the Karachi Police will oversee the processions and celebrations to ensure public safety.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Swat Vehicles Traffic From

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

2 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

2 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

6 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

10 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan