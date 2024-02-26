More Than 400,000 Children To Be Administered In Polio Immunization Drive
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 10:14 PM
The 7-day polio immunization campaign in Hyderabad formally started on Monday after the District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar administered drops to children at Government Bhitai Taluka Hospital in Latifabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The 7-day polio immunization campaign in Hyderabad formally started on Monday after the District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar administered drops to children at Government Bhitai Taluka Hospital in Latifabad.
The DHO informed the media, on the occasion, that 401,000 children would be covered during the drive.
He added that 565 mobile teams consisting of 3,424 polio workers under 383 areas in charges and 111 UCMOs were executing the exercise.
Dr Jaffar said that 158 fixed and 68 transit points had been set up in the district.
According to him, the teams would also give the drops of vitamin A to the children.
The DHO appealed to the parents to cooperate with the polio teams and to ensure that their children were inoculated.
The polio virus was found in January in the environmental sample taken from a drainage pumping station of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Latifabad area.
APP/zmb/
