More Than 400,000 People Allegedly Involved In Blasphemy In Pakistan: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 10:58 PM

The Legal Commission on Blasphemy, a non-profitable organization, on Thursday informed that More than 400,000 people were allegedly involved in blasphemous practices in Pakistan as per Federal Investigation Agency Cyber Crime Wing's report submitted in the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench

Commission's Chairman Rao Abdul Rahim Advocate, addressing a press conference here, at National Press Club said Allah Almighty, Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Ahle Bayt, Ummahat-ul-Muminin, Ashab, Holy Quran and the national flag were being desecrated in a systematic way on the social media.

Expressing his astonishment, he said it was not happening in any other country but in our own homeland, adding that in 2022, FIA arrested four suspects of blasphemy. During the investigation, it was revealed that they formed a blasphemy group in 2019 but when they were arrested, their strength comprised of more than 32,000 blasphemers, he added.

Abdul Rahim Advocate said this burgeoning social and religious menace could not be controlled by a few people, however, the entire nation should play its due role and the government institutions should fulfil their constitutional responsibilities into the matter.

He said it was the responsibility of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to start social media's registration and apply filtration on it so that profane and obscene content could not be posted, shared and downloaded in Pakistan.

He said through modern technology, FIA Cyber Crime Wing should be provided information of the persons involved in the following criminal activities in order to arrest and bring them to justice.

He said 119 people were arrested by the efforts of Legal Commission on Blasphemy, 11 people had been sentenced to death by the trial court while the death sentence of two accused was confirmed by the High Court so far.

He appealed to the people to observe Friday, April 7, as 'National Awareness Day for Prevention of Indecent Content on Social Media' so that through consciousness and awareness, we could stop this terrible series of insolence.

On this occasion, Abdul Rahim Advocate was accompanied with the commission's senior members including Shiraz Ahmed Farooqui and Allama Shabir Shah Geelani.

