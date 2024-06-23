More Than 400,000 Tourists Flock To Galyat During Eid Holidays; GDA
Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 09:00 PM
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) During the five-day Eid al-Adha holidays, Galyat experienced a massive influx of tourists, with over 400,000 visitors, including foreigners, who were arrived there in more than 100,000 vehicles.
This was disclosed by the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesperson, Ahsan Hameed, while talking to the media here Sunday.
He further said that GDA ensured smooth operations and visitor assistance around the clock, as their staff worked 24 hours a day throughout the Eid holidays. Ahsan Hameed also disclosed that foreign tourists from France, Japan, Germany, Nepal, and China were included among the visitors.
To enhance tourist experiences, the GDA established several facilitation centers in key locations, including Harno, Nathiagali, Dunga Gali, Ayubia, and other popular spots, Ahsan Hameed added.
The spokesman said the the GDA had also assured that every possible facility would be provided to tourists in Galyat. The visitors enjoyed various tracks in Galyat, such as Miranjani and Mukshpuri. Nathiagali emerged as the top destination in Galyat, recorded the highest number of tourists at 200,000, the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
People’s Bus Service to start in Nawabshah next week; Sharjeel Memon2 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushtaq condemns ongoing atrocities in Palestine2 minutes ago
-
Problems could be solved through positive, responsible journalism: Governor KP12 minutes ago
-
7 robbers arrested, cash, weapons recovered22 minutes ago
-
4 women among 8 abducted from Faisalabad22 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam says he will continue to represent his people at all levels32 minutes ago
-
Four notorious drug dealers held with Hashish32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits drainage branches of Shaheed Benazirabad district42 minutes ago
-
RPO orders stern action against anti-social elements52 minutes ago
-
PFA recovers animal remains, fat52 minutes ago
-
Rain with winds, thunderstorm predicted in Lahore1 hour ago
-
PPP defends Operation Azm-e-Istehkam1 hour ago