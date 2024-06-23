More than 400,000 tourists flock to Galyat during Eid holidays; GDA

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) During the five-day Eid al-Adha holidays, Galyat experienced a massive influx of tourists, with over 400,000 visitors, including foreigners, who were arrived there in more than 100,000 vehicles.

This was disclosed by the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesperson, Ahsan Hameed, while talking to the media here Sunday.

He further said that GDA ensured smooth operations and visitor assistance around the clock, as their staff worked 24 hours a day throughout the Eid holidays. Ahsan Hameed also disclosed that foreign tourists from France, Japan, Germany, Nepal, and China were included among the visitors.

To enhance tourist experiences, the GDA established several facilitation centers in key locations, including Harno, Nathiagali, Dunga Gali, Ayubia, and other popular spots, Ahsan Hameed added.

The spokesman said the the GDA had also assured that every possible facility would be provided to tourists in Galyat. The visitors enjoyed various tracks in Galyat, such as Miranjani and Mukshpuri. Nathiagali emerged as the top destination in Galyat, recorded the highest number of tourists at 200,000, the spokesman said.