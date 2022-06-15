UrduPoint.com

More Than 450 Patients Examined In Free Medical Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 450 patients were examined in a free medical camp held here at far flung Ping area of the district.

With the help of FC headquarter South, health Department and district administration jointly arranged a free camp to provide free medical treatment to the people of Dolat Khan Koorona.

Specialist doctors of Pakistan Army and Health Department including medical specialist, children specialist and lady health workers provided treatment to the people at camp.

The elders and people of the areas highly praised Pakistan Army and FC South for conducting free medical camps.

They termed it a very good initiative by FC Headquarter South and Health Department.

