More than 49,000 vehicles checked, more than Rs.5 crore tax collected

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :A road checking campaign by Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department to nab the tax defaulting vehicles is in full swing across the province.

A total of 49085 vehicles were checked across the province till the end of 20th day.

According to the details here on Tuesday, 13041 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 15584 in Hyderabad and 5022 in Sukkur, while 6744 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 5507 in Mirpurkhas and 3187 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

During the road checking campaign, 2913 vehicles were impounded for various reasons.

Meanwhile, papers of 4407 vehicles were also seized. By the end of twentieth day, a total of more than Rs. 6 crore and 73 lacs were collected.

Provincial Minister for Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles has been extended. The province-wide road checking campaign will now continue till June 16.