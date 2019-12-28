More than 5 kg hashish seized, 17 arrested in Sargodha

Police on Saturday have arrested seventeen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Saturday have arrested seventeen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station they have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 17 accused recovering more than 5 kilogram Hashish, 176 liters liquor, 4 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Gun 12 bore and 2 Revolver from them.

The accused were Imdad Hussain, Atta Ullah, Mnazir Ali, Aman Ullah, Asmat Ullah, Ali Haider, Muhammad Aslam, Khurram Baig, Matee Ullah, Zafar Iqbal, Khudad Khan, Jahangir, Nadeem Maseih, Adnan Jamil and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.