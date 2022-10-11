UrduPoint.com

More Than 50 Pakistani Companies Participating At GITEX GLOBAL 2022 In Dubai

Published October 11, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :More than 50 Pakistani companies are participating in a major technology show 'Gulf Information Technology Exhibition' (GITEX GLOBAL 2022) currently taking place in Dubai.

GITEX Global, one of the largest technology shows, unifies the world's most influential ecosystems of advancing business, economy, society and culture through the sheer power of innovation.

GITEX features major technology players and trends while covering different sectors which include smart cities, cybersecurity, data economy, mobility, health care and telecoms.

This year 53 Pakistani companies are participating in GITEX Global, the world's largest tech show that is being held from 10th to 14th October, at the Dubai World Trade Center, WAM news agency reported.

These companies are working in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain, metaverse, agri-tech and ed-tech etc.

Pakistan's minister for information technology Syed Amin Ul Haque inaugurated Pakistan pavilion.

Addressing an audience, Haque said Pakistan's information and communications technology (ICT) exports had doubled in the last three years.

"Pakistan's ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services, recorded a growth of 47.6 percent in FY 2020-21 in comparison with FY 2019-20. In 2021, Pakistani startups raised a record investment which was 450 percent higher than investment raised in 2020," WAM quoted the minister as saying.

Haque said GITEX provided an ideal platform to Pakistani exhibitors to interact and network with key industry players, explore business opportunities and learn important developments taking place around the world.

