More than 50 precious birds seized from poachers, released in natural habitat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday released more than 50 precious birds including white eyed buzzards and kestrel falcons into natural habitat in D.I.Khan district.

"The released birds were seized from poachers on Sunday during checking of vehicles at Daraban check post in D.I.Khan," says Khan Malook, District Wildlife Officer (DFO) D.I.Khan.

The checking was carried out on receiving a tip off about smuggling of birds from the district to other parts of the country.

The bird carrier, identified as Behram Khan was also arrested during the raid and was fined a sum of Rs. 20,000 besides confiscation of birds into official custody, Malook informed APP.

He said these birds were kept in Wildlife department for more than 24 hours for resting and to let them recover from stress of custody.

Khan Malook informed that white eye buzzards and kestrel falcons were used as prey birds for capturing of falcons.

These birds were also precious in market and each bird could fetch an amount of Rs. 10,000 for the poachers.

White eye buzzards and kestrel were tied with a snare in their leg by poachers along with some feathers of pigeon or quail.

The bird was released into the air at a location where falcons were present which on watching the prey bird carrying some feathers of pigeons forthwith attack on them and got entangled in the snare.

Khan Malook said all the birds were released in natural habitat as according to international SOPs these birds could not be kept in captivity at enclosures.

All were in good health but were in stress as the poachers keep them in small boxes on cages for days, putting them in danger.

DFO Wildlife said the department has increased vigilance and raids as after the coronavirus lockdown and slumped in commercial activities, incidents of poaching and hunting has shown spike in the province.