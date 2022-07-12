More than 500 civilians injured in a collision with animals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :More than 500 civilians were injured in a collision with a sacrificial animal, two major hospitals in Peshawar issued a three-day report here on Tuesday.

According to details, 310 injured in the Bull collision were brought to Lady Reading Hospital, 201 injured were treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital, Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.

The report said that in 3 days, 780 clumsy butchers also reached the hospital with hand injuries, hospital spokesmen Muhammad Asim and Sajjad Ahmad told media men. They said that in Peshawar, 723 people were hospitalized due to overeating apart from other injuries related to sacrificial animal collisions.