More than 500 school buildings white washed during last 3 months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The District Steering Committee of Education Department was told that more than 500 schools have been whitewashed besides other facilities including furniture these schools would be provided soon.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad here Saturday, the meeting was briefed by DMO Education Monitoring Authority Ansar Mahmood about the performance from January to March 2022 and the performance and minutes of the previous meeting of the Committee. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad regarding demarcation of GPS Bagh, GPS Sherbai Syedan, GPS Dheri Meera, GPS Khokhar and other schools.

The Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad briefed the CEOs Male and Female on the cleanliness of schools, whitewash, according to which 200 females and 295 maleschools have been whitewashed. He directed to complete the process of procurement of furniture as soon as possible.

Regarding the monitoring, DMO Abbottabad shared details.

The DC directed to ensure strict action against staff absenteeism and other violations. He also issued instructions regarding the provision of code to schools operating without EMIS code to further improve the quality of monitoring, provision of facilities and education process in schools. He issued instructions to DEOs and DMOs regarding improvement of schools and improvement of monitoring systems.

The DC also issued necessary instructions regarding repairing of buildings of different schools and its boundary walls etc.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Tariqullah, District Monitoring Officer Education Monitoring Authority Ansar Mahmood, District Education Officer Mail, District Education Officer Female and officials of other relevant departments including Education Department.