More than 500 Sikh Yatrees to reach Lahore: PIA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :More than 500 Sikh Yatrees from UK to reach Lahore via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). First batch of more than 170 Sikh Yatrees reached Allama Iqbal International Airport by PIA flight PK-758 from London on Sunday.

PIA spokesperson told here on Sunday that special arrangements were made for their assistance at the arrival lounge of Lahore airport to facilitate them.

The group appreciated PIA's arrangements during their journey from London to Lahore. More than 500 Sikh Yatrees from UK are traveling by PIA to Lahore.

On arrival, the passengers were welcomed and presented bouquets by Station Manager PIA Lahore Ali Asghar Zaidi, Manager Public Relations Athar Awan along with other officers.