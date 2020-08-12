UrduPoint.com
More Than 50,000 Applications Received For Online Admission: Vice Chancellor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:09 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof Dr Athar Mahboob on Wednesday said that the university has received more than 50,000 application till date for online admissions in various undergraduate, masters, M.Phil and PhD programs in fall semester.

Talking to APP, he told that in wake of the overwhelming response the last date for submission of applications has been extended till August 20. He told that the admissions were open in 123 departments of 13 faculties. He said that during recent developments, the number of departments at the university had been increased and new faculty had been recruited. He told that university had recently organized online exams and viva voce to avoid wastage of students' precious time.

