More than 50,000 tourists visited Naran during Eid vacations

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Despite the closure of the Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road during Eid vacations owing to the land sliding and glacier surge a large number of tourists reached Naran to enjoy their vacations.

According to the National Highways (NHA) and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) sources, during the three holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr, thousands of tourists rushed to Kaghan Valley despite the closure of the Naran road.

Tourists reached Kaghan, Shogran, and other tourist destinations of the region, and enjoyed the cool and beautiful weather with their families and children.

During the holidays, more than 9,000 vehicles and 1,970 motorcycles entered Kaghan Valley. Over 50,000 tourists visited Kaghan Valley on the eve of Eid.

The Kaghan Development Authority's Tourist Facilitation Center remained open for 24 hours to assist and guide tourists. The KDA's staff and emergency teams were on alert at various locations in Kaghan Valley. Rescue 1122, KDA and other departments also recovered 26 tourists safely who were trapped due to bad weather in Naran.