Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

More than 56,000 COVID-19 suspects reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Around 56678 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 10476 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 8885 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab, results of 1649 people were awaited while 44940 were declared negative.

"Presently 73 C virus confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while 1061 were quarantined in isolation at homes.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary talking to APP said that the number of C cases are considerably increasing as the 2nd wave of pandemic was more deadly compared to the previous one in Pakistan.

He advised the residents to wear of face masks, maintain social distance and avoid visiting crowded places.

More Stories From Pakistan

