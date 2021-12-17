UrduPoint.com

More Than 579,000 Children Vaccinated During Anti-polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:37 PM

District Health Coordinator Dr Khalid Channar has said that during the anti-polio campaign, more than 579,000 children up to the age of five years had been vaccinated from December 13 to 15 in the Bahawalpur district

He said that Polio vaccines have been given to the children on December 16 and 17 who were left during this campaign under catch up activity.

He said that teams of polio workers performed their duties in an appreciable manner during the anti-polio campaign.

