More than 5.8 mln maunds of cotton purchased by 179 ginning factories

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) On the direction of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar, effective monitoring of grain markets and ginning factories is being done on a daily basis to ensure the sale of cotton at a fixed rate.

According to a statistical report of the Department of Agriculture Bahawalpur, more than 5.

872 million maunds of cotton have been sold to 179 ginning factories of Bahawalpur Division.

More than 1.427 million maunds of cotton have been purchased in 52 ginning factories in the Bahawalpur district, 2.388 million maunds of cotton purchased in 56 ginning factories in the Bahawalnagar district and 2.056 million maunds of cotton have been purchased in 71 ginning factories in Rahim Yarkhan district.

The sale of cotton at all grain markets of Bahawalpur Division is underway at fixed prices.