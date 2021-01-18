More than 60 petrol pumps sealed for lacking legal documents

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 66 petrol pumps were sealed due to absence of legal documents during last week here in Multan division.

According to the official sources, 79 petrol pumps were inspected to discourage petrol smuggling. The owners of 10 petrol pumps could present complete details of legal documents only.

This was revealed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood, here on Monday. Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan wished strict action against petrol smugglers.

He noted that the campaign against illegal petrol pumps was initiated on January 11.

Officials of Custom Department, District Administration and some other departments were conducting raids jointly. He hinted that cases would be registered against the owners who would fail to present complete documents.

However, the petrol pumps will be de-sealed on submission of legal documents. The petrol pump owners are bound to present record of sales tax invoice, the commissioner concludes.