More than 6,000 acres state land retrieved in district: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Colonies Khayal Ahmad Kastro said that more than 6,000 acres of state land worth Rs 50 billion has been retrieved from illegal occupants in the district.

He was addressing a 'Lambardar' Convention held at Metropolitian Coorporation Hall here on Monday. Senior Member board of Revenue/ Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar, Divissional Commissioner Saqib Manan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Parliamentarians Mian Waris Aziz, Adil Pervaiz Gujjar, President Lumbardar Association Punjab Abdul Rehman Rana, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool and lumbardars from district also attended the Convention.

The minister asked the lambardars to identify illegally occupied state land which would also be retrieved.

He said that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab,the govt is taking all measures for the betterment of lambardars and in this connection a provincial convention would be held soon.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar welcomed the lambardars and said that they are village officers. He shared the initiatives of Board of Revenue and said that recovery system is being streamlined to achieve the targets.

Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner also spoke on the occasion and asked the lambardars to play their active role in achieving the target of coronavirus vaccination drive.