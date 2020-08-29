UrduPoint.com
More Than 6000 Police Personnel Providing Security Cover To 9th Muharram-Ul-Haram Processions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:40 AM

More than 6000 police personnel providing security cover to 9th Muharram-Ul-Haram processions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Six thousand,three hundred and sixty eight (6368) policemen including 73 senior officers, 113 women cops, security unit's commandos, three companies of rapid response force and those associated with regular services of Karachi police department were providing security cover to the participants of the 9th Muharram processions being taken out here Saturday.

A spokesman of the department sharing details of the arrangement said cops were on high alert across the metropolis with fool proof vigilance through the processions' routes and sites of majalis.

There was said to be not only presence of SSU sniper shooters at the site of major majlis but adequate care has also been taken to provide the needed cover at every single sensitive point of the procession's route.

While alternative traffic routes have been made with provision for adequate diversions so as to avoid any major inconvenience to the commuters 1095 cops from traffic police department were said to be deployed on these routes for efficient traffic management.

Reiterating that foolproof security cover was to be provided to the mourners as well as the general public, the spokesman also appealed to the to masses to cooperate with the department and do remain vigilant in their respective capacities too.

