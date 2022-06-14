UrduPoint.com

More Than 62000 Vehicles Checked, About Rs 7 Crore Tax Collected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A road checking campaign to nab the tax defaulting vehicles is in full swing across the province, a total of 62990 vehicles were checked across the province till the end of 29th day.

According to the details here on Tuesday, 16384 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 20877 in Hyderabad and 6322 in Sukkur, 8536 in Larkana, 6779 in Mirpurkhas and 4101 in Shaheed Benazirabad. 3595 vehicles were seized for various reasons and documents of 5518 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign.

Till the 29th day, a total of Rs 7 crore was collected in terms of taxes.

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla lauded the performance of the staff on the road checking campaign and said that the tax collection drive from the owners of tax defaulting vehicles province-wide road checking campaign will continue till June 16. Tax defaulters can get their tax information on the Excise Department's website www.excise.gos.pk.

