More Than 6.2mln Children To Be Vaccinated In Anti-Polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 07:34 PM

More than 6.2 million will be vaccinated during the five-day anti-polio drive in 29 districts of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting from February 28

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :More than 6.2 million will be vaccinated during the five-day anti-polio drive in 29 districts of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting from February 28.

A total of 43,000 law enforcement personnel will perform security duties during the 30,822 teams formation drive.

In this connection, a high level meeting was held at Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding arrangements and preparations for anti-polio campaign in Peshawar.

Despite numerous challenges and difficulties, significant achievements have been made against polio in the province, Abdul Basit told the meeting in a briefing.

The absence of any case report of polio in Peshawar province for more than a year is an important milestone, he said. A total of 6,224,792 children under the age of five have been targeted for polio immunization campaign starting from Peshawar, Abdul Basit said.

He said, 30,822 teams of trained polio workers have been formed for anti-polio campaign in Peshawar and 7,446 area in-charges to be deployed for effective monitoring of teams.

Abdul Basit said that comprehensive arrangements have been made for the security of polio teams during the campaign, more than 43,000 police and other law enforcement personnel will be deployed.

