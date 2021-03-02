More than 64000 calls received at Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 64121 phone calls during February 2021 out of which 4802 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain on Tuesday, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 6.6 minutes.

As many as 1080 road accidents, 27 fire-related incidents and 102 fight incidents were reported last month.

Total 3084 medical emergencies, 3 incidents of drowning and 506 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in February 2021 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 4728 people were rescued in the month, of which 2032 were provided first aid on the spot while 2537 were taken to hospitals.

A total of 159 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 551 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

The report also appreciated frontline workers of Rescue 1122 who are battling against the COVID-19 pandemic.