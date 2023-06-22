UrduPoint.com

More Than 650,000 Students Of 143 Universities Apply For PM Laptop Scheme 2022-23

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 03:10 AM

More than 650,000 students of 143 universities apply for PM laptop scheme 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2022-23 has witnessed an overwhelming response from students across Pakistan, as 652,155 students of 143 universities applied to acquire a personal laptop.

Following the successful conclusion of the PM's Youth Laptop Scheme Phase-I and Phase-II, wherein nearly one million laptops were distributed, as many as 100,000 laptops will be awarded to students, empowering them with the necessary tools to excel in their educational pursuits, said a press release issued here.

The process of selection of students for the award ensures fairness and transparency, as it involves multiple stages of scrutiny and evaluation.

The applications submitted by students are first reviewed and verified by the designated focal persons at their respective universities/HEIs.

After initial screening, HEC generates the merit lists from online system.

The merit list will be available online.

The Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme 2022-23 is aimed at providing students with modern technological resources, allowing them to enhance their educational experience and explore new avenues of knowledge.

By equipping students with laptops, the scheme seek to bridge the digital divide and empower young minds to actively participate in the digital age.

The selected students will receive laptops based on their merit, ensuring that those who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance and dedication are rewarded.

The laptops will serve as valuable tools to support their educational endeavours, enabling them to access vast educational resources, conduct research, and engage in online learning opportunities.

Through the laptop distribution, the government aims to empower students and equip them with the necessary tools to succeed in the digital era.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Young HEC From Government Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

3 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

3 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

3 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.