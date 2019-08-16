More than 6,600 police personnel provided security at Eid-ul-Azha

More than 6,600 police personnel provided security cover to 1220 Eid congregations in Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :More than 6,600 police personnel provided security cover to 1220 Eid congregations in Bahawalpur division.

According to police sources, special security arrangements were made for 33 sensitive Eid congregations.

Some 280 police personnel were deployed at 28 animal selling points while more than 400 police officials were assigned duties at public places.

Sensitive Eidgahs, Masajid and Imam Bargahs were monitored through 244 CCTV cameras and 930 metal detectors were used besides walk through gates at 30 sensitive places.

Similarly, security and traffic plan was executed successfully for Independence Day. Bahawalpur Police has devised a special security plan for Muharram-ul-Haram.